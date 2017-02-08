Two file to run for City Council

Two new candidates threw their hats into the ring Tuesday, the second day of filings for three positions on the Lawton City Council.

Onreka Givens Johnson, 48, of 1402 Charles Whitlow Ave., filed for the Ward 7 seat, while Jo Peters, 51, of 6306 Brookline, filed for the Ward 8 seat.

The two join four candidates who filed declarations of candidacy on Monday: Ward 6 incumbent Cherry Phillips, 75, of 6931 Eisenhower Drive; Sean Fortenbaugh, 50, of 817 Thornbury, Ward 6; Ward 7 incumbent V. Gay F. McGahee, 52, of 1606 Oklahoma Drive; and Ward 8 incumbent Doug Wells, 75, of 1603 Horton Blvd.

The filing period continues through 5 p.m. today at the Comanche County Election Board Office in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th Street and C Avenue. Under city code, a qualified candidate must be a registered voter at an address within the ward he or she seeks to represent for at least six months prior to filing a declaration of candidacy. There is no filing fee.