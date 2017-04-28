Two charged with stealing county pickup, other property

Two men have been charged in connection with two separate thefts of county-owned vehicles and other county property in Cache.

Darrin L. Colby, 25, is charged in Comanche County District Court with larceny of an automobile, conspiracy to commit larceny of an automobile both felony offenses and a misdemeanor count of knowingly receiving, concealing or withholding stolen property.

Michael S. Wadlow, 35, was charged with felony counts of larceny of an automobile, conspiracy to commit larceny of an automobile, and knowingly receiving, concealing or withholding stolen property.

According to an affidavit filed in court, a pickup was stolen from the Western District barn in Cache April 17. A security camera surveillance system at the barn showed that one of the suspects also appeared to attempt to steal another pickup that was towing a flatbed trailer but changed his mind.

A short time after the theft was reported, Lawton police began pursuing a truck matching the description of the stolen vehicle. The driver, identified in the affidavit as Wadlow, jumped out of the truck and fled on foot but was later captured in a vacant house in the 3400 block of Northwest Oak Avenue.

Man tased, arrested

Not far from where the stolen truck was recovered, Lawton police made a traffic stop on another car and the driver also fled from the scene and was tased before being taken into custody. That driver was identified as Colby. A passenger in that vehicle told Cache police that Wadlow and Lane stole the vehicle from Cache and took it to Wadlow's residence, according to the affidavit. She told Cache police the two suspects unloaded the contents from the county-owned truck at his residence and even said a lot of stolen property would be found at that house.