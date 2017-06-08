Tuesday marks 100 years since start on Post Army Airfield

One hundred years ago Tuesday, work began on Fort Sill's Henry Post Army Airfield, one of 32 Air Service training camps established after U.S. entry into World War I in April 1917.

Capt. H.R. Eyrich surveyed the new airfield, which consisted of wooden hangars, offices and officer housing.

The site selected was a small plateau about a mile south of the main post cantonment area. This was the same plateau where the Kiowa chief Big Tree had tried to steal the first post commander's cavalry horses in 1870, according to "Carbine & Lance: The Story of Old Fort Sill" by Col. W.S. Nye.

The same site had been used as a flying field by the First Aero Squadron in 1915. The field was named in memory of Lt. Henry B. Post, 25th Infantry, a pioneer military aviator who had been killed in an airplane accident near San Diego in 1914 while attempting an altitude record.

Fort Sill's First Aero Squadron became the first American air unit to enter combat in March 1916, when it took part in Gen. John J. Pershing's punitive expedition against Pancho Villa's forces for their raid on the town of Columbus, N.M.

With the departure of the aero squadron, Post Field became virtually inactive, with only one plane and one balloon reportedly stationed there, according to a 1969 Fort Sill centennial story by Virgil Gaither.

According to his account, "America's entry into World War I, however, brought an old artillery concept into mass use using "captured" balloons for observed fire and gave Post Field a new mission.