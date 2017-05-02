Trial to start for man accused of wife's death

Juror selection is set for Monday in the trial of a 50-year-old Lawton man charged with the 2014 killing of his wife at a local motel.

Herbert Haynes is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 22, 2014, death of his wife, Irene Hayes. The victim was found stabbed to death inside a room at the Budget Inn, 1411 Cache Road. The victim had reportedly called a daughter just minutes beforehand because she and her husband were arguing, according to court documents.

Police saw the suspect at the scene covered with blood and leaving the room where his wife perished, but he later alleged he stabbed his wife in self-defense. A medical examiner identified what appeared to be defensive wounds on the victim's hands.

The trial will be presided over by District Judge Gerald Neuwirth. Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is representing the state in the case, while Haynes is represented by Oklahoma City attorney Albert J. Hoch Jr.