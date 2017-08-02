Transportation official to speak at Rotary

Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Gary Ridley will be guest speaker at Thursday's meeting of the Greater Lawton Rotary Club.

The meeting will be in the Wichita Room in Shepler Center at Cameron University. Rotary Club Members, invited guests and members of the public are welcome to attend. People are encouraged to make a reservation by calling Ron Jarvis at 512-5452 no later than noon today. Cost of the meal is $10.

Ridley was appointed secretary of transportation by then-Gov. Brad Henry in May 2009. He was reappointed by Gov. Mary Fallin after her election in November 2010. Ridley served as director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation from August 2001 to April 2013, as well as director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority from October 2009 to April 2013.