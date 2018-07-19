Trainees see demonstration of what man’s best friend can do on battlefield

Basic trainees learned the merits and potential of man's best friend on the battlefield during a unique training exercise Wednesday.

Members of D battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery partnered with the 902nd Military Working Dogs unit on Fort Sill for several hours of training involving working with canine units under fire in combat. First Sgt. Mica Snell said the training shows trainees that there's more to the Army than just the scenarios they normally encounter in basic training.