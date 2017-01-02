Trainees learning by burning

Instead of signaling distress, smoke from behind the Great Plains Tech Center Tuesday morning sent a signal that help is on the way.

That's because it was the first opportunity for the nine new recruits for the Lawton Fire Department to participate in live fire training. It's an essential requirement for anyone donning the bunker gear.

"We are now in the fire portion of the academy and completing our required live fires for Firefighter I," said Jared Williams, training officer. "After Firefighter I we will proceed to Haz-Mat Operations, Rope Rescue I, Auto Extrication, and Firefighter II."

The nine newest trainees working toward spots among the elite members of the Lawton Fire Department trained in the designated fire training area behind the school campus, 4500 W. Lee. Williams put his new recruits through the ground-level burn room where they took to task first-hand knowledge in extinguishing fire. Control of ventilation is always a peak concern due to toxins put off by combustible materials. Later, they tackled dumpster and car fires.

This year's recruits are: Sonny Puletasi, Kory Tate, Kasey Pitts, Zach Neighbors, Matthew Johnson, Chad Abraham, C.L. Turner, Kyle Elam and Josh Burkhalter.

As the crew are nearing graduation, Williams said they've taken a long road to get here since class began Sept. 12. It's been a road with a view few see during the training phase.