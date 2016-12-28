Traffic stop leads to pot, firearm discovery

A speeding vehicle on SW 82nd led to a traffic stop that yielded marijuana and a loaded firearm, according to a report by Police Lt. James Churchwell.

Churchwell called for backup and Officer Tanner Josey arrived as well as Canine Officer Brittany Schulte. The canine alerted to a presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Churchwell searched the vehicle and found bullets in a plastic bag, a chamber-loaded Taurus .45 caliber handgun, and approximately .06 grams of marijuana.