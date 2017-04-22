Tornado disaster drill tests local responders

A tornado disaster drill was staged at Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Friday complete with emergency responders, medical staff and students incorporating about 15 entities as they practiced how to respond to a disaster with mass casualties.

In the scenario, an F4 tornado was spotted on the ground at West 38th Street and Gore Boulevard. Although the mock tornado had only stayed on the ground a short time, there was significant damage to the McMahon-Tomlinson Tower on the north side of the building. The tower suffered structural damage, as did vehicles in the parking lot. It was estimated there were 10-15 people injured and an unknown number of fatalities.

Valorie Love, who serves on the emergency disaster committee for Memorial, said students participating in the drill came from the Great Plains Technology Center, the University of Oklahoma nursing program and the Oklahoma State University medical school; Memorial employees served as victims for the exercise.

"We're practicing what we call a 'Condition Black,' where we spot severe weather," Love said. "In this case it's a supposed tornado on the ground. After the 'Condition Black,' we will go into a 'Condition Green,' which could be a disaster of any sort. It could be a fire. It could be an explosion or anything. They will practice those as well."

Students had been moulaged (made up to look like they were injured). One student was holding a stick and pretending she'd been impaled. Other students and volunteers had been made up to appear they had other injuries.

"We have a lot of fractures," Love said. "We have a pregnancy patient that is going to be bad. We have a little bit of everything."

Emily Knowles was portraying the patient impaled on a piece of wood. "I'm an LPN student at Great Plains Technology Center," Knowles said. "I'm excited for this because it's going to show me how to react when I am a nurse."

"We do a lot of disaster meetings," said Amber Dunlop, an intern in the Quality Department at Memorial. "This is a run-through of all we've learned. I think the students and everyone will probably learn a lot today. It will be a good drill."

Dunlop and many other mock patients wore tags around their necks telling their part in the drill. Dunlop's tag said she was a pregnant woman in her early 20s, in constant pain and complaining of abdominal tenderness. A male medical student lying on the floor had a tag stating he collapsed with chest pain and fell, no blood pressure, no pulse, no response. His part was playing a deceased patient.

Greg Brooks was working as an evaluator during the drill, evaluating communication flow and operations.

Communications evaluated

"I work for Aspire Home Care & Hospice, an outside partner with the hospital," Brooks said. "I'm evaluating the way we communicate between the hospital and outside agencies, communicate and effectively work together if there were to be a disaster. Our agency has hundreds of patients in the Lawton area. We need to be able to coordinate resources and make things operate effectively in order to be able to take care of the people that are affected in such a disaster."

Ritchie Bohach, ambulance manager for Memorial, said medical residents were assisting with the training program to triage and determine which patients needed to go out first and which patients needed the most urgent care.

"The EMTs and the firefighters that are here will assist," Bohach said. "In a real life situation when a hospital is hit, physicians and nursing personnel come over to assist as all the ambulances respond. Then it will be a handoff. We do a lot of disaster training. We're a strike team here in Lawton. If a tornado had really occurred, they would call us. We would respond to wherever the event was with our regional emergency medical response system. That was established after 9/11."

Mitchell Stanford, a student from OSU Tulsa College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Dr. Phong Luu, who is a resident in family medicine at Memorial, were the two individuals designated to triage the patients who were wounded.

'Patients' triaged

Patients were triaged based on the urgency of their medical needs or condition. A green tag was placed on the walking wounded. Yellow tags were placed on individuals with injuries, such as a broken arm, who might be able to wait for treatment. Red tags meant the patients needed to be expedited because they had most serious conditions that should be treated right away. Black tags were placed on patients who were deceased, according to Michael Merritt, Comanche County emergency manager.