Tomlinson Middle students earn bars, letters for academics

Tomlinson Middle School students received academic letters and bars from The Lawton Constitution Thursday evening.

Academic letters are awarded like letters for sports, and subsequent winners earn bars to be placed on their letters.

To receive a letter or bar, a student must have a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0 for the first semester of his or her sixth-grade year, 3.7 for three semesters through the seventh-grade year or 3.5 for five semesters through the eighth-grade year.

The following students, listed by the school in alphabetical order, received letters and bars:

SIXTH-GRADE LETTERS

David Agbodjan Prince, Kyra Alvarado, Glaze Antipuesto, Ashly Batty, Shaley Burris, Titan Burt, Makayla Carnail, Christopher Carreno, Braylee Carstensen, Jacob Chum, Tarin Conic, Mia Correa Rodriguez, Nicholas Daukei, Ciyah Duggins, Gracie Gholson, Jalyce Gilbert, Imagine Gordon, Zaine Green, Abigail Hardin, Koreana Harfield, Promyse Horne, Logan Janssen, Elijah Kirkes, Isabella Lengel, Navia Locklin, Loren Martinez, LaTiana McClelland, Terry McGee, Jeremiah Moore, Omarion Moore, Kami Muse, Yuniah Omusinde, Lydia Park, Kathryne Pihl, Alissa Rodgers, Daniel Rosenberger, Heidi Saldana Luna, Jocelyn Slaughter, Makenzie Smith, Raven Smith, Taylor Stewart, Carson Swinford, Colin Toscano, Ella Unsinn, Honesty Urquhart, NyAsia Williams, Wayde Woodall.

SEVENTH-GRADE LETTERS

Jake Bowlin, Hunter Brown, Aaliyah Chapman, Zen Hall, Isis Harrison, Kylie Herren, KeAvian Johnson, Kaitlyn Justice, Marissa Lara, Shelby Lingrel, James Lopez, Breanna Pannunzio, Jhylil Reed, Jeffery Reidhead, Chloe Svarda, Lyric Swatzell, Allyson Taylor, Brenda Vazquez Pina, Kareem Zeigler.

SEVENTH-GRADE BARS

JayShaun Abraham, Draven Alvarado, Eliana Alvarado, Chase Armstrong, Bryn Barbier, Jayden Brand, Se Maj Browders, Haylee Clay, Carter Croft, Hayden Fogel, Cierra Gates, Nathan Gibson, Bryan Hargrove, Kourtney Knutson, Ashlynn Lewis, Ruben Martinez, Kadence McGillicuddy, Christine Mooney, Laneisha Navarro, Ashlee Pangilinan, Samantha Polichetti, Zaria Porter, Aniya Ramey Cruz, Avery Roberson, Azul Rodriguez, Megan Shelkett, Marc Spotts, Gabriel Stone, Reyden Vai, Aliza Vargas, Alayna Vines.