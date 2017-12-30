Tipsy Tow offers safe holiday choice

To keep the roads safe during new year's celebrations, drivers may contact AAA Oklahoma for a free lift instead of getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

Tipsy Tow, AAA's community service program, is free and available to everyone, including those who are not members of AAA, until 4 a.m. Tuesday in Lawton, metropolitan Tulsa, metropolitan Oklahoma City, Ardmore, Tahlequah, Shawnee, Enid, Muskogee and Bartlesville.

Leslie Gamble, spokesperson for AAA Oklahoma, said the company is committed to saving the lives of Oklahomans.

The company strives to prevent traffic fatalities year round and especially on new year's day which ranks among the deadliest days of the year, according to a news release.

"During the year, about 35 percent of all traffic crashes involves a driver who has been drinking," Gamble said. "Over the holidays, that number can exceed 40 percent. ... For some, even one drink can cause impaired responses that can jeopardize lives and turn the most wonderful time of the year into a nightmare."

The simple solution to not driving while under the influence is to take someone who is the designated driver or call 1-800-222-4357 (AAA-HELP) and request for Tipsy Tow, the news release states.

AAA will take the caller, along with up to one additional passenger and the vehicle, to a destination within a 15-mile radius of the pickup point.

No questions will be asked and there is no charge, Gamble said.

Mocktails: A festive alternative for drivers

AAA Oklahoma also recommends that party planners provide mocktails among the regular cocktails. Mocktails are safe for drivers, as well as non-drinkers and children.

To read recipes in the company's mix-off online, visit mocktailsmixoff.com or stop by any AAA store for a free copy.