Tickets on sale for MLK banquet

Tickets are on sale for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration banquet at Cameron University.

The university and Cameron Campus Ministry's celebration banquet, at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the Aggie Rec Center, will present keynote speaker Kent J. Smith Jr., president of Langston University, speaking about "The Power of Education Igniting Passion for a Greater Tomorrow."

Tickets for the banquet $40 for adults and $18 for students must be purchased no later than Jan. 8; call Cameron Campus Ministry at 699-2004.

A panel discussion of educators and students, which is free and open to the public, will be at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in the McMahon Centennial Complex's McCasland Ballroom. The panel discussion is informal and will serve as an introduction to the keynote address.

Smith, who has served as president of Langston since June 2012, is the leader of Oklahoma's only historically black institution of higher education.