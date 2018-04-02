Tickets may be reserved for Keane talk

Free tickets may be reserved for retired Gen. Jack Keane's presentation on Feb. 27 as part of Cameron University's 10th annual Academic Festival, "American Identities in the 21st Century."

The presentation, "America's Place in the World: Power, Diplomacy and Commerce," will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Aggie Gym. The event is free and open to the public although tickets are required for admission.

Tickets, which may be reserved online at www.cameron.edu/festivalx, will be distributed free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis. Once reserved, tickets may be picked up at the "will call" window on Feb. 27 or in advance from the Office of Public Affairs, Administration Building, Room 150. For ticket information, call 580-581-2211.

"General Keane's leadership and military experiences have positioned him as an expert in America's role in international relations," says Cameron President John McArthur. "His perspectives on power, diplomacy and commerce, gleaned from his first-hand knowledge, will be of great interest to the Lawton Fort Sill community."

Keane, a four-star general, completed more than 37 years of public service by December 2003. His service culminated in his appointment as acting Chief of Staff and Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army. As the chief operating officer of the Army for more than four years, he directed 1.5 million soldiers and civilians in 120 countries, with an annual operating budget of $110 billion.

A career infantry paratrooper, Keane is a combat veteran of Vietnam who was decorated for valor. He spent much of his military career in operational commands where he commanded the famed 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the legendary 18th Airborne Corps, the Army's largest war fighting organization.

Keane, who was in the Pentagon on 9/11, provided oversight and support for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Beginning in 2004, Keane spent a decade conducting frequent trips to Iraq and Afghanistan for senior defense officials with multiple visits during the surge period in both countries, directly assisting Gen. David Petraeus. He still appears before Congress regularly to offer testimony on matters of foreign policy and national security and serves as the senior military analyst for Fox News and speaks throughout the country on leadership and national security.