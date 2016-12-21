Three arrested for drugs at local hotel

Lawton police looking for a person wanted on a warrant arrested three people following a Monday morning bust at a local hotel.

Special Operations Unit detectives went to a room at the hotel at 3134 Cache Road, where the man wanted for warrants was reported to be staying.

According to the police report, the man opened the door and was arrested. A man and woman in the room were also detained while officers conducted a safety sweep.

According to police reports, detectives saw drug paraphernalia, methamphetamines and digital scales lying out and the search was stopped until a warrant could be issued. The three people eventually were taken to the police station.

With warrant in hand, detectives searched the room and found 13.4 grams of meth and about 1.5 grams of crack cocaine. According to the report, more paraphernalia was found, along with 90 Alprazolam pills and some marijuana.

The man wanted on the original warrant was wanted for failure to appear for several drug and driving charges. He was booked on complaints of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics, possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony, possession of stolen property and possession of crack cocaine, the police report states.