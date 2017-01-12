Thirteen historic homes on itinerary of Patriot Spouses Club holiday tour at Sill

Thirteen historic homes will be on the itinerary for The Fort Sill Patriot Spouses' Club Holiday Home Tour from 5-8 p.m. Saturday.

Club member Aneila Leong said the homes are all well-known and include structures on the Old Post Quadrangle, in Academic Heights, in the Shanklin Circle area and on Rumple Road near the balloon hangar.

Participants will check in at the museum gift shop, 435 Quanah Road to receive their wristbands and maps, as well as a free Christmas ornament for each ticket purchaser.

Leong said Santa will be at one home and the Lawton Harmony Chorus will be joining the tour singing Christmas carols. Some homes also will provide light refreshments.

"We think it will be a really nice evening," she said. "It will be a great date night, or just a group of friends, and the homes will be really beautiful this year."