Thieves target inflatable snowman

The Grinch stole Christmas from two Lawtonians who wanted to spread holiday cheer with decorations and gifts.

The first crime involved a man who set up an inflatable snowman in front of his house on Northwest 40th Street. Lawton Police Officer Cody Gatliff reported that a couple weeks before Christmas, the man told police he heard a "pop outside his front window." When he looked outside, he saw two girls and a boy, all around 17, stealing the inflatable snowman, the report states.

The man ran to stop the snowman bandits, but they hopped into a red Hummer and drove east on Cherry Avenue. The man told officers he had never seen the teens before.

Gift cards stolen

The second crime involved a woman who attempted to mail gift cards to her out-of-state relatives.

Lawton Police Officer Carlos Aguayo reported that the woman said she purchased several gift cards, totaling $1,200, placed them inside Christmas cards, then mailed them in a single box to relatives in California. Her family members waited until Christmas day to open the package, and when they did, they saw the cards but the gift cards were missing.

At some point in the delivery process, someone apparently took on the character of the Grinch and stole the cards. The woman filed a report with FedEx and was advised to also file a report with Lawton police on Dec. 26, Aguayo reported.

Confrontation at laundry

A man allegedly assaulted a Lawton woman after he accused her of owing him money on Christmas day.

Lawton Police Officer Mike Boudreaux reported that the woman was doing laundry around 7 p.m. at a local facility when the man, whom she knew as Dominique, told her she owed him $15. The woman told the man she didn't owe him any money, and then she tried to leave, but the man continued to push her and ask for money, Boudreaux reported. After a few minutes, the woman was able to leave. Boudreaux told her how to follow up with police.

Police apprehend man