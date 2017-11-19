Thanksgiving meals will be served for free

Two community Thanksgiving meals will be served in Lawton on Thursday.

The Salvation Army of Lawton-Fort Sill will sponsor its Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 1315 SW F.

The menu will include turkey, dressing, corn, green beans, rolls and cranberry sauce. There will also be an assortment of desserts, including pumpkin, pecan and sweet potato pies.

"And we are still seeking donations of more menu and dessert items," said Maj. David Robinson, commanding officer. Admission is free and donations will be accepted.

The City of Lawton is sponsoring its Thanksgiving Community Feed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the H.C. King Center, 1705 NW 20th. On the menu will be turkey, dressing, ham, green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, and cabbage, along with a roll and assorted desserts.