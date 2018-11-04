Texas man faces rape, molestation charges here

A 63-year-old Denton, Texas, man is being held in jail on a half million dollar bond after allegedly raping and molesting three girls for more than two years in Comanche County.

William B. Rule appeared Monday in Comanche County District Court and was formally charged with three counts of rape by instrumentation and three counts of lewd molestation.

According to an affidavit, Rule began forcing the acts on the girls who are all under age 12 in November 2015. The acts continued until April 5, the affidavit states. Court records do not include details about Rule's arrest.