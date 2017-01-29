Test water wells look promising

Half of the test wells drilled throughout Lawton in recent months show there is enough water there to make it worthwhile to develop them into fully operational wells, Garver consulting engineers say.

Garver engineers offered that update to the City Council last week as they work toward completing the final component of their alternative water analysis: groundwater to be provided by wells.

The council hired Garver in 2015 to analyze options for alternative water sources that could be used to supplement the water provided by three city lakes, an important consideration when the study was launched because the region still was in grip of severe drought. Garver completed its analysis of water reuse (reusing treated effluent from the city's wastewater treatment plant) and riverbank filtration (putting treated effluent into the ground near rivers and streams, where it would be cleaned by "filtering" through the ground, then mixed with river and lake water) in 2016, but engineers still are analyzing the groundwater option.

The delay came because engineers needed to drill test sites to analyze the quality of water in the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills aquifer that is under most of Comanche County to determine whether wells drilled into that aquifer would produce enough water to make their cost economically feasible for Lawton. Engineers selected 10 test sites and found proof that five could be turned into production wells.

Garver engineer Michael Graves said that now the data have been compiled from those test wells, his firm can move toward completing its comprehensive feasibility study. Garver was hired to analyze alternative water sources and find the best options, to include the cost of pursuing those solutions.

He said some of those recommendations already have been outlined for the council. In the water reuse option, Garver determined potable (drinking) use is feasible and engineers made their recommendations on how the city should proceed. Graves said analysis found there wasn't much demand for non-potable use (water used for things other than human consumption, such as irrigation). The idea of riverbank filtration is not feasible, engineers found.

The last part of the analysis was groundwater, and council members have said they are very interested in the idea of using water wells to supplement the city's potable and non-potable needs.

Kyle Kruger, project manager for the groundwater component of the study, said engineers looked at multiple factors to determine the highest likelihood of production wells, with the analysis focused on city-owned properties, favorable aquifer characteristics and desktop analysis, then on-site geophysical investigation. Engineers have said the process was complicated by the fact there is little data on the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills aquifer, with Kruger calling it "one of the least studied aquifers in Oklahoma."

Based on the production wells that have been drilled into the aquifer, Garver and city engineers said they were comfortable predicting there would be high levels of fluoride and total dissolved solids, a conclusion supported by test well data.

That data ruled out five sites. Two sites were dry holes, while sites in Sungate Addition in east Lawton and Ahlschlager Park in south Lawton revealed crude oil contamination. A fifth well drilled in Greer Park was too low producing to be valuable.

5 sites have potential

Five sites have potential, Kruger said. A test well drilled on the west side of Elmer Thomas Park has an estimated production rate of almost 1 million gallons a day, while a site in southwest Lawton's McMahon Park shows potential for 1.44 million gallons a day. A site in James Henderson Park in southeast Lawton shows production potential of 3.14 million gallons a day; Terrace Hills Park in northwest Lawton, 1.15 million gallons a day; and Willow Creek Park in west Lawton, 650,000 gallons a day.