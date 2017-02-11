Ten Commandments inspired new Eagle Scout

Conner Sasseen can now call himself an Eagle Scout.

The 17-year-old Scout earned the prestigious honor in September after completing the last hurdle of the program an interview with a three-member Eagle Board of Review. While he was a little nervous going into the meeting, it was a mere formality compared to his Eagle Scout project a sprawling 20-foot high 10 Commandments monument outside Central Baptist Church at the corner of Southwest B and 9th. The ambitious project spanned a full year, but Sasseen can now look on it as an Eagle Scout with pride, and a little relief.

"I feel great now that I've done it," he said. "It was all worth it to be an Eagle Scout now."

To achieve the title of Eagle Scout, each Scout must complete a community service project. Many traditionally build a bench or a flag pole, but Sasseen wanted to do something different. He wanted to tackle a project that was unique. An idea presented itself at Central Baptist Church, where a retaining wall was failing. The brick wall was leaning at a 45-degree angle and was in danger of collapsing at any point. In addition to being unsightly, the failing wall also posed a danger. Sasseen initially decided to rebuild the wall for his project. But another opportunity appeared after the controversial 10 Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds was destroyed and removed.

"I was inspired when someone drove over it and destroyed it and then they ended up taking it out," he said. "I didn't agree with that. I thought it would be a great idea to put one up here in support."

His father, Max Sasseen, agreed with the idea noting that the controversy stemmed from the monument's placement rather than the monument itself.

"People were upset because the monument was on public property," he said. "So if we put this one here, on private property, no one would be upset. It wouldn't be anywhere near public property."

The young Sasseen approached the church and Pastor Keith Miles about the idea. He would not just repair the retaining wall, he wanted to rebuild it and add a 10 Commandments monument as a centerpiece. Miles was thrilled with the idea because he too had been contemplating building a new monument on the church's grounds and had already started initial fundraising. Miles' monument would be placed behind the church, but Sasseen wanted it to be out in front.

"I wanted it to be out front where everyone could see it as they went by," he said.

With the assistance of professional contractors, Sasseen tore out the failing retaining wall and prepared the ground for where the monument would be placed. He used a large metal box filled with concrete as the foundation. Poles were added on each side to brace the monument.