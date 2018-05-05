Teen receives prison time for shooting

An 18-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to shooting two people in north Lawton last summer.

Tawann D. Richardson, also known as Pooh Butt, was initially charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill, to which he pleaded innocent in March.

The two counts of shooting with intent to kill were amended to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on Thursday in the courtroom of Comanche County District Judge Scott Meaders.

Richardson pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to 10 years with the Department of Corrections for the first count and 10 years suspended with the DOC for the second count, which he will serve consecutively to the first, according to court records.

He will receive credit for time served, and he must pay a $1,000 fine for each conviction.

According to an affidavit, Lawton police responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. July 19 at a house in the 1300 block of Northwest Baldwin Avenue. They found two injured men, Tony Campbell and Jerry Bohay, who testified during a preliminary hearing in December before Special District Judge Susan Zwaan.