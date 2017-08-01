Technology program expands to EHS

The Lawton Public School district has a total of 12 students in the Student Technology Leaders program students who can help troubleshoot and even fix the school's technology devices seven at Lawton High and five at Eisenhower High.

The program has grown since it was piloted at Lawton High in the 2015-2016 school year. This year, it includes Eisenhower High, the students technicians are being trained on how to troubleshoot many more devices and the program has changed from a non-credit elective to a credit core elective class.

The students in the program were nominated by teachers at the end of the previous school year based on grades, disciplinary issues and attendance.They were then interviewed to make sure they were a good fit for the program. Students selected for this year underwent a one-day training program at the MediaTechnology Center before they started the hands-on class at their high school, said LHS librarian Stackey Weeks, who is the Student Technology Leader teacher at LHS.

The Lawton Constitution sat down with five of the student technology leaders Lawton High juniors Naomi Hartley and Destiney Cambron and Eisenhower High senior Blaise Manuel and juniors She'Kayla Love and Curtis Myers to get their thoughts on the program.

Why interested?

Although prior knowledge of technology and various devices isn't required to be in the program, some students have more than a passing knowledge of current technology.

Hartley, who is in her second year with the program, said she has at least 10 devices she uses frequently at home. Being able to remember what she learned last year was her biggest hurdle at the beginning of this year. "Ms. Weeks taught me a lot, so it was just remembering."

Since she started the class, the quiet young woman has become more confident and verbal, Weeks said.

"In the program we have to be able to talk to the teacher," Hartley said, explaining that last year when the VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) phone system was installed in every room in the high school, many of the teachers needed assistance because the phones were plugged in wrong, they wouldn't connect or the teacher's name wasn't put in the device correctly. "It was the same two or three problems, but everyone had them."

This year, Hartley is confident in her ability to use her problem-solving skills and act as a mentor for other students who many need help on a particular piece of equipment.

Cambron, who "had a little bit of computers in my sophomore year," was interested when she heard about the program from one of her teachers last school year. After the teacher's recommendation and interview at the beginning of this school year, she attended the training right before school began.

"I learned a lot in training class. I thought there was a lot of information. Then we came over here (the school) and there was a hands-on training that helped me a lot," Cambron said.

The students aren't allowed to get passwords, if a teacher is teaching but has put in a work order to have some software downloaded, the student techs can have the teacher put the password in. The student tech can then connect to the remote access or help desk to download software, Weeks said. The students watch the monitor and answer any questions, so the teacher can continue teaching.