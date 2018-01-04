Tech Center seeks increase in mill levy

Registered voters in six Southwest Oklahoma counties will be able to make their voices heard on Tuesday during five special elections.

Voters in Comanche, Tillman, Greer and Stephens counties, as well as those in the Snyder school district in Kiowa County and Big Pasture school district in Cotton County, can vote at their assigned precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters will decide the following elections: Great Plains Technology Center's building millage election, Indiahoma Public Schools' $430,000 bond issue; Comanche Public Schools' two bond issues equaling $1.99 million; Duncan's mayoral election; and Greer County's proposed half-cent sales tax extension.

Great Plains Technology Center

Voters in the Great Plains Technology Center district which includes all of Comanche and Tillman counties, as well as the Synder school district in Kiowa Country and the Big Pasture school district in Cotton County will weigh in on the proposed request to raise the building funds millage levy by one mill from 4 to 5 mils which, if approved, is estimated to raise approximately $790,000 annually.

If the issues passes, the impact on voters with a house assessed at the average cost of $94,800 is a raise in ad valorem of $9.67 annually, said Superintendent Clarence Fortney.

A combination of steadily decreasing funds from the state for the past 11 years and property taxes have have been flat since 2014 has led to a need to increase the building funds millage from 4 to 5, tech center officials say.

The funds will be used to maintain and upgrade facilities and technology to allow Great Plains to continue to provide training for high school students, adults, businesses and corporations.

For in-depth information about how the funding will be used, visit the technology center's website, www.greatplains.edu, and click on the "Vote April 3" graphic on the website's front page.

Indiahoma Public Schools

If voters approve the proposed $430,000 school bond, the funds will be used for facility improvements, including repairing and renovating school restrooms and to replace the existing gym floor, said Superintendent Deanna Voegeli. Remaining funds will be used to upgrade and renovate classrooms and the hall floor and replace old heating and air conditioning equipment. The bond will be payable over a 10-year-period.

Comanche Public Schools

Voters will have the opportunity to vote on two bond propositions totaling $1.99 million: Proposition 1 is valued at $835,000 to purchase security and instructional technology, while Proposition 2 is valued at $1,1555,000 and is designated for the acquisition of new school buses.