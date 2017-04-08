Tech center marks 47 years serving Lawton area community

Great Plains Technology Center started its 47th year Thursday and Great Plains' impact on individuals during the past 46 years has been significant.

"We have had 25,000 high school students that have received career tech training and 100,000 ACD (Adult Career Development) students," Marketing and Communications Director Glen Boyer told the Board of Education members at the Thursday board meeting. "We have had 2,000 practical nursing students come through. And in our Business and Industry, more than a quarter of a million people have been touched."

In the SCORE program, Great Plains has graduated 1,600 students.

"They say that numbers are just statistics, but we all know that is impacting a lot of people," Boyer said.

Classes at Great Plains in Lawton will begin Aug. 9 for adults and Aug. 11 for high school students. On the Frederick campus, school begins Aug. 10.

Items approved by the board include:

• Addition of Cyber Liability Insurance to coverage with the OK Career Tech Plan through the J.T. Neal Agency at $5,891, with pro rata cost from Aug. 1 to June 30, 2018 at $5,400. The coverage is designed to protect an organization from various liability claims including unauthorized release of Information and failure of computer security.

• Approved GHA Technologies Inc., as the low bidder at $30,475, for the purchase of three computer servers for the school's Cyber Security program. They also approved the purchase of a NETLAB+ VE license and three day of on-site support to sole source ConvergeOne for $29,985.

Both of these requests by Instructor Director James Bishop will be covered by a Cyber Security Grant to the school.

"What the software allows students to do is to access real time scenario in a virtual networking environment," he said, explaining the students can run scenarios to protect against hacking. The software runs on the servers.