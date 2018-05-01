Tech center faces funding cut

The Board of Education learned that Great Plains Technology Center should anticipate a cut of at least 2.44 percent in funding from the state for this fiscal year due to the state's recently reported budget shortfall.

Great Plains is hoping to get more information in the next few weeks from Marcie Mack, state director of Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, the governing body of Oklahoma career tech institutions, said Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney.

That would be approximately a $140,000 cut for this fiscal year, he said, adding "we are down about $1.7 million in state funds over the last 10 years. Our local ad valorem has kept up, but not at the same pace. So we're losing dollars and we are going to have to find ways to make up those dollars. ... We are going to have to look at some things over the coming year to decide what we are going to do moving forward."

Cosmetology program up and running in Frederick

Some good news from the Frederick campus is that the new 1,500-hour Cosmetology program is up and running with five adult students the maximum allowed in the class, said Gary Tyler, assistant superintendent. The program is on track to accept high school students beginning in the 2018-2019 school year.

The board approved the 2017-2018 tuition schedule for the Cosmetology program. The total cost of the adult program is $3,070.74 for a student, which includes tuition of $2,250 for three semesters of classes two semesters the first year and one semester the second year textbooks, an adult student cosmetology kit, state board student registration application and exam and miscellaneous expenses such as uniforms.

Campus leader honored

Good news from the main campus includes the information that "Kristy Barnett, special education/special populations coordinator, has been chosen as a Leadership Fellow by the National Association of Career Technology Education for the 2018 calendar year. Only six are selected each year," said Glen Boyer, Marketing and Communication director. In December, 45 high school students graduated from the S.C.O.R.E. program, which has approximately 150 students at any one time in the program. This semester, 39 new students have joined the program bringing the total of students in the program to about 144.

The board also approved:

• New clinical rotation agreements with Elk View General Hospital, Hobart; Mercy Hospital, Ardmore; and, Genesis Plastic Surgery, Edmond for Surgical Technology students to receive their clinical education training.

• A new Great Plains policy covering animals being brought on campus.

"As we have an increasing number of students bringing assist animals to school, we believe it is necessary to have policies in place which will protect the school from liability," said Deputy Superintendent Karen Bailey. The Oklahoma School Board Association Policy Services wording, with minor edits, was used for the policy.