Tech center board updated on plans to weather-harden building

The Great Plains Technology Center's Board of Education was briefed Tuesday about the planned hardening of Building 100 this summer to use as a storm shelter.

Details such as incorporating bathrooms accessible to the storm shelter, how the structure in Building 100's hallway on Lawton's main campus would be reinforced and the current timeline were discussed by the project's contractor, Al Jung of Jung Construction.

"We have been working on plans for the project and they will be completed and ready to submit to the city for permitting by the end of the month," Jung said, explaining that they plan on going out for bids so that the contract can be awarded and the project started by the time school lets out for the summer.

The actual proposal, drawings and cost estimates for the structure will be brought to the board in March for action.