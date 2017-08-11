Tech center board slates date for vote, awards contract on Frederick campus

The Great Plains Technology Center Board of Education approved Feb. 13, 2018, as the date for the next board election during Tuesday's meeting.

The Zone 4 board seat, currently held by Board President Arthur Patrick, will be open for a five-year term. The three-day filing period will begin Dec. 4.

The board awarded the contract to provide and install countertops for the Cosmetology Program at the Frederick Campus to Morning Start Construction Company, LLC, the lowest bidder at $8,600. Mel's Interior Finishes Inc. and Flip's Construction LLC bid higher.

Budget matters

Business Manager Rhonda Hebert presented the final budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 to the board. The final General Fund budget shows $20,793,707 in income, up by approximately $1 million from the preliminary budget. The increase from the preliminary budget comes from increases in the previously estimated ad valorum valuations, state Adult Basic Education funding, beginning fund balance and industry training offset by a $3,000 decrease in regular operations. The Building Fund balance also showed an increase of $802,713 from the preliminary budget due to increased ad valorum valuations and beginning fund balance.

Business Center Coordinator Cody Holt briefed the board as to the current state of the Business Development Center.

On the Monday after the grand opening on May 5, tenants started moving into the building. "Currently in the front radius area, there are nine private offices and all nine are full," Holt said, adding that there are four other offices, and two businesses are in there with one scheduled to move during the Christmas break. There is one of the private art studios filled, with another private and shared available. There are six light industrial areas with one filled by a tenant and two others filled with the contractors working on the punch list for the building.