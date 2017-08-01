'Teamwork Makes the Dream Work' event set Saturday

Middle school and high school students need to have permission slips in hand for the third annual "Teamwork Makes the Dream Work" event Saturday.

The goal is "to help the students realize their dreams. ... We do this in conjunction with the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.," said Kimberly Jones, founder of Lawton Dreamworks, which sponsors the event.

The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday at the Cameron University McCasland Ballroom in the McMahon Centennial Complex (MCC). The event is broken into three parts, with the first two parts free. During the last part of the event, the students will see the new movie "Hidden Figures" at Patriot 13 IMAX and the cost is $6.

"We hope to have help from the community in the form of donations to help supplement that cost for some of the kids," Jones said, adding that this event does spark interest and inspires the students, but "It will take the entire community to help the kids achieve their goals."

The event is focused on young people in middle and high school "because we are really encouraging underrepresented kids in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)," she said. "We want to plant a seed" in the middle school kids and encourage the high school students to enroll in STEM classes.

The students will learn about Katherine Johnson, the person depicted in the "Hidden Figures" movie during the first part of the program. A physicist and mathematician, she worked for NASA and helped the United States calculate the launch and orbit of astronaut John Glenn. She was also part of the team that helped land a man on the moon, Jones said. They also will view videos about astronauts Guion Bluford and Mae Jameison.

The first part will feature three speakers: Mayo Elliot, retired Air Force officer and American Airlines pilot; Maj. Sheroyd Brown, U.S. Air Force pilot; and Cameron M. Green, University of Oklahoma aviation student.