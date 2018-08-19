Teams tug against homelessness here

To the naked eye, it might have just looked like a routine tug-o-war tournament, not an exercise in community building and philanthropy.

On Saturday, Jason Hall and a couple dozen locals gathered at Ahlschlager Park to help in the crusade against homelessness, all while enjoying some friendly competition.

Hall is the executive director of Family Promise of Lawton, a branch of the national nonprofit which offers a variety of services for newly homeless families with young children. The goal of the organization is not simply giving the family a meal or shelter for a night or two, but rather help them learn the skills it takes to be gainfully employed and leave homelessness behind for an extended period of time.