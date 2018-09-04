Teachers given more time to finish state tests

Area teachers and students will have more time to complete state-mandated tests when they return to the classroom at the conclusion of the teacher walkout.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister announced Monday that the window for for grade 3-8 general assessments and grade 11 science assessments has been extended one week from the original deadline. School districts will now have until April 27 to complete all mandated tests.

"Our school children must have the opportunity to confidently show their best work," Hofmeister said in a prepared statement. "This extension is essential to better support students and ensure an appropriate transition back into classrooms."

Oklahoma is at risk of losing federal funding if the tests are not completed, though that number would be at the discretion of the U.S. Department of Education and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Hofmeister's decision is good news for Lawton Public Schools faculty, students and parents, as the district will remain closed today the sixth day in the ongoing work stoppage. In a letter addressed to parents, Superintendent Tom Deighan said, depending on the length of walkout, the extended window should alleviate any concerns.

"Depending on the duration of the work stoppage, that should allow LPS students and staff sufficient time to review and take the tests with minimal added complications," he said. "The scheduling of secondary tests such as AP and ACT do not seem to be in danger of being impacted at this moment."