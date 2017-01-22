Taxi cab fees, bridge top Council agenda

Proposals to drop required fee structures for local taxicab companies and to allocate funding for a pedestrian bridge project on East Gore Boulevard will top the agenda when the City Council meets Tuesday.

The meeting, which also includes a session of the City Transit Trust, will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

A proposal to abolish taxicab rate cards, which set the fees charged by local cabs based on the "zones" through which riders pass, is one of several amendments city officials and council members intend for an ordinance that strictly controls taxicab companies and the drivers who work for them. Supporters say while immediate changes are intended to make local companies more competitive with a digital-based transportation company that has begun operating within the city, amendments also are necessary for a code that is badly outdated.

Tuesday's provision would remove the rate card concept, allowing each taxicab company to set its own rates. The amended code also specifies those rates, along with the measuring system the company uses to set them, must be filed with the city's director of community services and posted in each cab "in plain view for any passenger." When companies amend their rates, they would have to file those new rates with the city before they could be implemented. Riders would be provided an estimate of cab fare to their destination before the trip is made, and potential passengers would have the right to reject the ride based on the cost of that fare before they enter the cab, without being charged a fee.