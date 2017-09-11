Tax notices in mail

Comanche County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley's office sent out the 2017 property tax notices on Wednesday.

Comanche County's parcel count for the year came to 61,255 pieces of property, which includes business, personal, real and exempted properties. That's up from 54,599 last year. The number of statements that will be mailed this year is 54,320, with 38,503 of those going to individuals and 15,817 to mortgage companies.

Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards said that as of last Friday, 294 new exemptions have been granted to veterans this year. The total number of 100-percent exemptions for veterans currently on the county's books is 2,855. These have a combined fair cash value of $413,380,942 and a net assessed value of $46,505,356. Because the Legislature did not provide any form of compensation to counties when it passed the exemption, Comanche County will sacrifice $4,180,461 in tax money this year. Cumulatively, Comanche County has sacrificed $39,037,094 in tax revenue since the exemptions went into effect in 2006, according to the Comanche County Assessor's office.

Edwards said the total tax dollars to be collected from county property owners this year come to $66,335,570. That's down slightly from the $66,348,092 in 2016. The reason is that the 10.5-mill levy approved by Lawton voters on Feb. 14 hasn't kicked in yet. It's expected to take effect next year.

The City of Lawton's share of the proceeds will drop from 7 percent in 2016 to 6.30 percent this year, due to a drop in its sinking fund. In dollars and cents, its share came to $4,644,366.44 in 2016 and will be $4,179,140.91 this year.

The portion allotted to the County General Fund remains at 10.23 percent. A total of $6,787,409.81 went into the fund in 2016, and it should receive $6,786,128.81 this year.

Likewise, the county health department's share remains at 2.56 percent. It got $1,698,511.16 in 2016 and should receive $1,698,190.59 this year.

County schools will see a slight increase from 80.21 percent of the revenues collected for 2016 to 80.91 percent of what comes in this time. The amount disbursed to the schools was $53,217,804.59 in 2016, and they should get $53,672,109.69 this time around.

Property owners who do not receive a tax notice by Nov. 15 should call the treasurer's office at 355-5763.

Here's what they will see on their bills:

"This statement is for your 2017 property taxes. Please include the bottom portion of this statement with your payment for proper credit. Full payment or one-half of the taxes must be paid by Dec. 31, 2017, to avoid a delinquency. The second half of taxes are due March 31, 2018. We will send a statement for second half taxes on March 1, 2018. We are now accepting credit and debit card payments in our office.