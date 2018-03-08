Tax free weekend begins

Many clothing items are a little cheaper this weekend, courtesy of the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

From today through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, almost all clothing items under $100 are exempt from all local and state sales tax. For patrons of Lawton businesses, that means a savings of 9 percent. For business owners, the extra traffic will translate into big dollars this weekend. Many of those businesses, including Bookcase Uniforms at 1922 Cache Road, and JCPenney in Central Mall, will have extended hours to help accommodate shoppers.