Tattoo Convention makes mark on Lawton

Lawton's first big gathering for the ink-minded, Inkin' Oklahoma Tattoo Convention made for a colorful weekend.

Featuring some of the best names, locally and nationally, in the tattooing game, the Apache Casino Hotel's convention center staging area was buzzing with excitement and the sounds of busy tattoo guns. From Friday through Sunday, ink was slung and new experiences shared by many. The art was amazing.

Lawton's Sharon Cheatwood was spending time with Rodney Schneider and the Cosmic Nomad's Lindsey Morris at the Shine On Tattoo booth. Convinced she's past the stage of getting her first tattoo, now it's about the when and where. Maybe the rhythm of buzzing tattoo guns hypnotized her?

"I almost feel like the sound of the machines was calming my blood pressure," she said.

That's good for the consumer. Tattoo artists have to make their customers/canvases feel at ease. It's an intricate and painful path to complete a piece of artistic perfection. For out-of-state artists, it was a bit of a painful path to being allowed to do their job at the convention.

Orlando, Fla., artist Peter Justice was taking a moment to relax at his booth. A photo of one of his prized works featuring Salvador Dali is part of the collection at the Dali Museum in Barcelona, Spain. He said he was looking forward to getting out for a little bit to see what Lawton was all about.

Getting to the show was in some ways more painful than a tattoo, Justice said. Oklahoma regulations for out-of-state artists included about $200 in fees plus copies of a notarized birth certificate, two years proof of tattooing with affidavits, CPR/First Aid certification and blood borne pathogen training among the requisites. With this being a new convention in the last state to legalize the art of tattooing in 2006, it's a highly regulated industry.