Take care of pets, pipes during this cold snap

With another spell of winter forecast to drop overnight low temperatures to around 10 degrees, Southwest Oklahomans should take preventive measures to protect their pets, plumbing and vehicles from the ravages of the cold.

Pet owners shoulds helter their dogs if at all possible, as veterinarians recommend that only long-haired dogs should remain outside; but that short-haired dogs like terriers should remain indoors and wear sweaters when venturing outside during short periods of time. Pets should also receive adequate amounts of food and water because full bellies permit them to stay warmer.

Before starting vehicles, motorists should tap their hoods or honk their horns for cats that may be hiding inside the radiator or above the tires. They should also check their car batteries and have a roadside breakdown plan and emergency kit that includes a heavy jacket, blanket, water bottles, de-icer and flashlight, according to AAA Oklahoma spokesperson Leslie Gamble. She said car batteries become less reliable when freezing temperatures hit and wear out in three to four years.