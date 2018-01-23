Survey shows more Oklahomans favoring Republican party

Already one of the most conservative states in the nation, Oklahoma continues to grow redder.

The state Election Board's recent annual count of registered voters on Jan. 15 found that Republicans made up 46.8 percent of registered voters, compared with 38.2 percent for Democrats and 14.8 percent for independents.

For Republicans, the total represented a one-percentage-point increase from the same date last year. It was the 20th consecutive year Republicans increased their proportion of the state's total registered voters.

The last time Republicans saw a slip in registered voters was in 1998, and it was only a tenth of a percentage point. Democrats made up 58.2 percent and Republicans 34.8 percent of registered voters that year.

The data could spell trouble for Democrats seeking to expand their position in the state Legislature. A legislative-district-level analysis also shows challenges for the party.

Of the 149 House and Senate districts, only one House District 44, held by Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman saw an increase in the proportion of registered Democrats compared with data from the last general election in November 2016.