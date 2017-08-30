Supplies loaded onto trailers in Duncan

Marion Lennox and his wife Norma were among many who turned out in Duncan on Tuesday to make donations to help ease the suffering in Texas.

The couple brought bottled water to the First Baptist Church, at 901 W. Ash, to be stored in a trailer for now but eventually to be delivered to Rockport, Port Aransas, Houston or some other community devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

Non-perishables appreciated

First Baptist Associate Pastor of Missions Steve Morcom said progress was being made on filling up two trailers, one parked at the church and the other at Murf's Guns, 1720 US 81. He said the church was asked especially to collect donations of non-perishables like water, bagged dog food, bags of diapers and cans of baby forumula that are likely to be in short supply in places devastated by high winds and flooding. Duncan First Baptist will take cues from the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma as to when and where to deliver the supplies, the pastor said.

Lennox said he was moved to bring bottled water to the church after seeing scenes of the aftermath of Harvey on television and thinking about his own experience losing everything in a house fire. That was decades ago, he said, but he still remembers how terrible it felt knowing his family was left with virtually nothing.