Summer vacation may be over, but cool fun still awaits in Lawton

Just because Lawton students have returned to school doesn't mean they have to give up their watery fun.

The City of Lawton has announced that it will keep the municipal pool and the Elmer Thomas Park splash pad operational, but with abbreviated hours. Parks and Recreation Director Jack Hanna said city officials, who realize the area still is experiencing summer temperatures, made the decision to give students an opportunity to cool off after school.

"We modified the hours during the week to accommodate the school age children so they can get out there and have a little fun," Hanna said, adding that high school and middle school students at Lawton High and Central Junior High still are using the splash pad, walking through the spraying water to cool off before continuing home after school.

To encourage that youthful spirit, the splash pad will be operational from 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. In addition, the municipal pool at South 11th Street and J Avenue will be be open from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The city's wading pools, where attendance significantly drops once school begins, have been closed for the season and parks officials have begun winterizing the facilities.

Hanna said the splash pad and municipal pool will remain open as long as residents use them.