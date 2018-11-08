Summer of construction leads to improvements at schools
Sat, 08/11/2018 - 3:20am Josh Rouse
A summer of construction and district wide improvements across Lawton Public Schools will continue into the school year.
Funded by the 2014 sales tax extension and the $99.6 million bond issue passed last November, numerous renovation and expansion projects are either ongoing or slated to begin in the coming weeks and months. Among the most visible and important are new windows for Lawton High School and the construction of safe rooms for seven elementary schools.