Students take on volunteer roles at local senior center

Cameron students have been provided opportunities to mingle with and assist senior citizens at the Senior Center for Creative Living, and the program continues to be a work in progress beneficial for all.

During the three years Lorene Miller has been executive director of the Senior Center for Creative Living, she said, the center has been struggling to make ends meet and gain a little footing in its finances.

"During this time, Cameron University took us under their wing and helped us in every way possible," Miller said. "They have provided us with an intern to help with media and public relations, provided us with people to help serve our meals to senior citizens, provided us with an intern to build our website and provided us with an intern to help write policy and procedure manuals."

Cameron students have brought supplies to the senior center. The basketball team visited and exercised with seniors, and the list continues to grow, according to Miller. Sylvia Burgess, associate vice president for academic affairs at Cameron, organized a work project to help paint the interior of the senior facility.

Senior Center for Creative Living will host a brief ceremony honoring Cameron faculty and students involved on Tuesday. Students will receive a letter of recommendation and certificate. Cameron University will be presented with a framed certificate of appreciation.

William Carney, associate professor and director of composition in the English and Foreign Languages Department at Cameron, said he is also faculty adviser for the English Honor Society. He brought students to help out during a senior luncheon recently. He said Cameron decided to help the center because "They are local and they have a need."

"We shoot for coming over once a week to help with the luncheons," Carney said. "Sometimes schoolwork gets in the way of it, but we do our best to get here twice a month to help out for about 45 minutes."

Carney said the students are members of the honor society and the society gets credit for the work. "The honor society competes with other student organizations for Five Star status. They get a trophy for it, but it's really bragging rights," Carney said. "I've noticed it's a big deal for the students."

Zoie Timothy, a Cameron senior who is double-majoring in marketing and English, was getting drinks, desserts and other items for seniors having lunch recently. She said she's originally from the Caribbean but she's lived in Lawton six years.