Students take their best aim

More than 300 students from 19 schools had their eye on the target Saturday during the fifth annual Kiwanis Archery Competition at the Great Plains Coliseum.

"We had 10 or 12 schools participate in last year's competition because the weather was so cold and icy," said Rafael Santos, director of the event. "This year we had 378 students participate compared to 225 last year. I am so glad the weather cooperated with us this year."

Students from El Reno, Community Christian School, Chandler, Wilson, Greenville, Bray-Doyle Middle and Senior High Schools, Empire, Ravia, Chickasha, MacArthur Middle and High School, Eisenhower High School, TCA, Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences, Houchin, Flower Mound Elementary, Crosby Park Elementary and St. Mary's Catholic School all participated in this year's competition.

The students and their parents were excited to be at the competition.

Hannah Santos, 10, who attends Flower Mound Elementary, said she"enjoys being a part of the Archery Club at school.

"I have been in the archery program for two years now," she said. "We practice Tuesdays and Thursdays after school and my goal is to go to Kentucky to the nationals like my brothers did."

Nicholas Gorrell, who is in the fourth grade at Bray-Doyle, became an archery student this year when they began the program.

"Archery is a separate class at school and I really enjoy everything about it," he said. "We learn archery both in school and after school. We practice two or three times a week. Archery is fun and I learn teamwork and help other kids too. We encourage each other and there's no bullying."

Camden Hekia is a Bray-Doyle fourth-grader also.

"We have 12 team members and this our first year as a team," Hekia said. "They call us by speaker and we practice. To make the team, you have to go the 10- and 15-meter round and if you have enough points, you make the team. I like shooting bows and going places. Our team has a chance to go to nationals this year."