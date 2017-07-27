Students, parents to learn about LATS

On Saturday, local students in grades 6-12 and their parents can learn the what, where and why of riding a LATS bus to school this year.

Lawton Public Schools has a contract with the Lawton Area Transit System so students in grades 6-12 can ride LATS buses just by showing their school identification cards.

On Saturday, a Lawton Area Transit bus and representative will be at Tomlinson Middle School and at the three high schools, so parents and students can ask questions and tour the bus, said Kay Brister, LATS administrative assistant.

"We want them to ask questions. We want the students to be comfortable riding the bus and the parents to be comfortable with them riding the bus," she said. "They will be able to learn about getting on the bus, how to flag a bus down, how to transfer and what to do and not do on the bus."