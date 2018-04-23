Students from Lawton area awarded OSU scholarships

Two Lawton area natives currently attending Oklahoma State University were recently honored with scholarships.

Oklahoma State University's Center for Veterinary Health Sciences recently awarded $551,700 to 146 veterinary students, including Karen Anstead of Elgin and Tabitha Garner of Lawton.

Anstead recieved the Kitao Family Endowed Scholarship for her interest in an international externship focused on small animal medicine. She also received a Salsbury Scholarship in recognition of her academic achievements. A member of the class of 2019, Anstead is married to James Anstead of Stillwater and is the daughter of Geri Bankston of Lawton.

Garner received the Marilyn Sequeira Scholarship for being a full-time student in good academic standing. Also a member of the class of 2019, Garner is the daughter of Selma and Randall Garner of Italy, Texas.

"We appreciate all of our donors who make these scholarships possible," said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the veterinary center. "As dean, I am always delighted for the opportunity to recognize our students for their accomplishments and help decrease their debt load."