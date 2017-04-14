Students join honor societies

Sigma Tau Delta English honor society at Cameron University recently welcomed 15 new members.

The university's Department of English and Foreign Languages recently inducted the new members into the Beta Omicron chapter of Sigma Tau Delta.

Sigma Tau Delta strives to confer distinction for high achievement in English language and literature in undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies.

Cameron students inducted into Sigma Tau Delta, listed by hometown, are: Cache: Hannah Wiginton; Duncan: Jessica Allmon, Gary Reddin; Fletcher: Joshua Bloomfield; Hastings: Megan Medlinger; Lawton: Kathleen Anne Arongay, Kylie Erricson, Sheila Griffin, Rebecca Harris, Stacie Larsen, Meta Mikal Tate; Marlow: Jarod Brown, Jordan Hunt-Pebeahsy; Norman: Abigale Hooper; and, Purcell: Ana Paez.

Scholarships and awards were announced at the ceremony with Lawtonian Elizabeth Daigle receiving the Geraldine Burns Award from the Oklahoma Council for Teachers of English. Hooper received The Lawton Shakespeare Club Award.

Student recognized for internships and student research included: Brown, Hooper, Hunt-Pebeashy, Larsen, Medlinger, Reddin, Nicholas Brush of Edmond, Breanna Lane of Elgin, and from Lawton: Levi Kinnamore, Rachel Patterson, Lelani Roman, Zoie Timothy and Richard West.

Education honor society welcomes 32

Kappa Delta Pi education honor society at Cameron University welcomes 32 new members.

The university's Upsilon Xi Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi held an induction ceremony for 26 students recently. An additional six students pursuing degrees through Cameron's elementary education program at Rogers State University will be inducted May 1.

Cameron students inducted into Kappa Delta Pi, listed by hometown, are:

Claremore: Jessica Bushell, Shannon Green, Stefynie Terry; Duncan: Megan Heinrich; Elgin: Isabel Allen; Fletcher: Cortney McClure; Frederick: Teresa Mitchell; Gotebo: Kaylee Claunch; Lancaster, Ohio: Heather Ellwanger; Lawrenceburg, Ky.: Caitlyn Keeling; Lawton: Lauren Anderson, Rebekah Bowers, Angela Burke, Miranda Cottrill, Lesley Davis-Roberts, Shelbey Dismuke, Taegan Gatlin, Jenna Lane, Kristin Ortega-Archey, Kristen Sullivan, Meta Mikal Tate; Marlow: Ashley Ensley, Angelia Greer; Martha: Teddie Mitchell; Oklahoma City: Natalie Wimer; Owasso: Morgan Harmon; Pryor: Whitney Taylor, Shelby Pearson, Emily Quint; Ryan: Christa Rollins; Sterling: Carli Miller; Walters: Sarah McCoy.