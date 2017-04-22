Students get sneak peek at aquarium

MEDICINE PARK - A group of MacArthur High School students got an early look at the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center and had the chance to contribute a little piece to its opening.

Around 60 pre-AP biology students arrived at the aquarium on a soggy Friday morning as part of a three-way partnership between Lawton Public Schools, Cameron University and the aquarium. David Dunn, biology professor at Cameron, organized the event that put the students to work planting new wildflowers and cataloguing and learning more about the naturally grown wildflowers.

They then had the chance to tour the near-completed aquarium. They were then treated to a grill-out lunch before heading back to school to conclude the day. It was all funded by a $1,000 Botany Advocacy Leadership Grant from the Botany Society of America.

"We divided the students into 20 in each group and had them rotate through the three different stations of planting the flowers, participating in the scavenger hunt and touring the aquarium," Dunn said. "The best part is these students have ownership over that particular garden they plant those flowers in. They did that work; it's theirs to claim."

The Cameron professor wanted the students to gain a better understanding and perhaps, appreciation of not just nature, but also the plants that surround every animal. He said people often overlook plants when they focus on nature conservation.

"I often say plants are the stepchild of nature," Dunn said. "People want cute and fuzzy that they can reach out and pet. But plants are often too often overlooked. My goal is to bring them back to the forefront."

He succeeded with the students of Heather Young's class. Many were eager to get their hands dirty planting the literally hundreds of flowers that needed to be placed in the ground Friday. Brooke Albert, a freshman, was proud of her accomplishments.

"It feels nice to know you've done something like this to help out," she said.

Fellow freshman Kamyla McCormick was equally pleased.

"We've contributed something back to nature," she said.

Young looked on as her students dug in the dirt and planted the flowers in the rock beds that will line several walking paths on the grounds north of the aquarium. In the future, visitors will be able to walk those paths and look on at the thriving wildflowers that her students helped plant and cultivate. She hopes her students will come back and remember what they contributed.

"I wanted them to care about this and gain an extra appreciation for what we have in our own backyard," Young said.

As part of the three stations, other groups were tasked with not only seeking out naturally growing wildflowers, but also learning more about their role in the ecosystem. Young said each student was given a sheet with a picture of a flower and a description of something it contributes to the environment. Students had to use their cellphones to research the question on the flower, search it out on the grounds and then take a photograph.

"We don't just want them to go out and look for it and snap a photo," Young said. "We want them to learn more about the flowers that grow here."

Dunn and Young had been collaborating and planning the trip for about two months. That preparation was nearly washed away Friday morning when heavy storms moved through northern Comanche County, bringing heavy rains and strong winds. Young said she warned her students that it might rain and to come prepared. Dunn said getting a little wet and muddy is part of the job.