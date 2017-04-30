Students get look at the world of the very small

Hands down "hands on" with a microscope is a much more interesting way to learn than watching a video of someone using a microscope.

That was the consensus of MacArthur Middle School seventh-graders in Christina Etchberger's science class when they were able many for the first time to peer through microscopes at pre-prepared slides.

After a short reminder to be careful with the microscopes and three of the slides, one student from each group of three or four students around a lab table came up and gingerly carried the long-awaited equipment back to their eager lab mates.

The noise level rose as each student took turns looking at corn, insect and blood cells and realized that what they could see through the microscopes was definitely different from what they could see with their naked eyes.

"It is all different. It is more yellow and I expected it to be green," said Jacob Goodman, who was looking at a grasshopper body part through the microscope for the first time.

His lab mates Jaquez McGahee, Johann Florin and Nathan Brenneman all took turns looking at the specimen, sketching a picture of what they saw and describing the specimen on a research sheet for the teacher.