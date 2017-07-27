Still roaring

Rocketeers of the "Red Dragon Battalion" celebrated the unit's 100th birthday by christening their regimental room "The Dragons' Lair" on Wednesday.

Cutting twin cakes to make it official were the command team and their wives, Lt. Col. Will B. and Amanda Freds and Command Sgt. Maj. James and Priscilla Atchison.

The event took place in conjunction with a three-day reunion for veterans of 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery (FA). One of the 15 veterans who took part in the room dedication was retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Powers, a 91-year-old Lawton man who bought the very first "Red Dragon" statuette for the outfit when it was stationed in Hawaii. That was in 1978, when the "Red Dragon" nickname was a new thing and he was serving as the battalion's command sergeant major.

Powers said he served 30 years and two months in the Army, from February 1951 to April 1981. He fought with the 58th Field Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division (ID) during the Korean War. He was temporarily transferred to IX Corps Field Artillery in Japan because there wasn't enough time for him to go home before he was reassigned to 39th Field Artillery, 3rd ID, and returned to Korea in 1954, after the armistice.

He participated in the move of an entire battalion to Fort Bragg, N.C., and switched to 8-Inch Guns for much of his career before going back to light artillery. He went to Vietnam as a first sergeant for a 13-month tour following the Tet Offensive.

Each of the 15 veterans gave a capsule version of their Army story, starting with retired Capt. Edwin Chappabitty of Lawton. He served with the battalion in Vietnam for a nine-month period in 1969-70.

"I was an artillery forward observer with B Troop, 3rd Squadron of the 4th Cav(alry Division)," said Chappabitty.

Of his time as a liaison officer to other outfits, he said, "It was exciting. I think I was probably lucky. You work with good people and you learn from those people, and you take care of them because they're going to take care of you."

After the service, Chappabitty used the GI Bill to obtain a medical degree in 1980. He did an internship and residency in family practice at the University of New Mexico, came back to Lawton in 1983 and worked for the U.S. Public Health Service for 25 years.

Freds recognized the contributions of soldiers who worked to give the regimental room a bright red set of double doors with the Red Dragon logo prominently displayed.

He then turned his attention to the tragic loss of the battalion's former operations and training officer, Maj. Mark Hayry, who died in a motorcycle accident on the off-ramp from U.S. 62 onto Rogers Lane in September 2013. Because the 38-year-old Hayry cared passionately about 3-13 FA and the esprit de corps of the troops, his family has chosen to keep his memory alive by making a considerable donation each year to the battalion's Family Readiness Group to support organizational days.

Col. Steven P. Carpenter, who now commands 75th FA Brigade, commanded the battalion just before Lt. Col. Patrick Stich, and Freds said both of them "established some absolutely phenomenal traditions that built upon the already amazing legacy of the battalion."