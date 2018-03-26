Spring Youth Expo set for Patriot Club
Mon, 03/26/2018 - 2:43am Staff
A Spring Youth and Community Services Expo will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Patriot Club.
Information will be available on summer activities, camps, local college programs and volunteer and employment opportunities for teens. Parents and children can ask questions and gather information, including applications, from representatives.
Enjoy giveaways, prizes and refreshments while browsing the information. Call 442-4916 for details.