You are here

Home » News » Local » Special Olympics torch runs through Lawton

Special Olympics torch runs through Lawton

Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:37pm Josh Rouse

Members of the Lawton Police Department carried the proverbial torch from Hollis to the city's east limits Monday.

The department supports Special Olympics Oklahoma throughout the year with several events, including a polar plunge earlier this year. Sgt. Danny Smith, one of the organizers and participants in Monday's run, said Lawton Police just want to help the community.

"This is part of our law enforcement outreach," he said. "We do Tip-a-Cop and the Polar Plunge and this to help out the community. This will be the last event that we do for Special Olympics this year and it's a big one."

The torch  which was made out of paper, instead of actual flames for multiple reasons  began its journey in Harmon County, on the Texas and Oklahoma border. It was bussed into Hollis, where Smith and other officers ran it from the town's far west town limits to the far east town limits  about an 8-mile jog. Everyone was then bussed to Lawton, where the run resumed from Classic Chevrolet, on the city's far west limits. Smith and company ran south down Northwest 82nd street and then across West Gore until they arrived at the Lawton Police Department at the intersection of Southwest 4th and Southwest A for a well-deserved break. The officers then picked up the pace again and ran from the station, east along Gore Boulevard, passing MacArthur High School along the way. Dozens of students  many of whom will be participants in the Special Olympics games later this week  lined the street to cheer on the officers. They then finished the final leg of the run at Country Mart on Lawton's east city limits.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620