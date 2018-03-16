Speaker shares troubling stats on status of women

Liz Waggoner says she only stepped into her role as executive director of the Oklahoma Women's Coalition in September, "but it didn't take me very long to realize that we have our work cut out for us when it comes to advocating for women's issues in Oklahoma.

"Unfortunately, I am sure you are all too familiar with our consistently dismal national rankings when it comes to the quality of life for women and girls in Oklahoma. We rank 50th for women's health - We rank 48th for overall quality of life for women, and that's based on healthcare, leadership opportunities and economic security.

"More women are murdered by men in Oklahoma than almost any other state in the country. And women who have equal experience, education, abilities, qualifications as their male counterparts still are making only 73 cents for every dollar that is paid to a man. And that's after you account for the fact that women, unfortunately, historically, take lower positions," Waggoner said.

Women now are taking management positions, but a woman with a master's degree is still paid less than a male with a bachelor's degree, and a woman with a doctorate is still paid less than a male with a master's or a bachelor's degree, she said.

The good news is that the Oklahoma Women's Coalition is fortunate enough to partner with other women's organizations and other advocacy organizations across the state to promote policy and legislative solutions that will work to reverse some of the disparities, Waggoner said.

"We're the voice that kind of riles people up, gets a little bossy, gets a little sassy at the Oklahoma State Capitol and says, 'We're over the status quo and we're going to tell you about it,' " she said.

She noted that the state's Equal Pay Act was put into place in 1965 and hasn't been touched since "so you can imagine it's a little antiquated as far as representing women in the workplace in 2018."

Her coalition is working with businesses and business owners to ensure that Oklahoma stays competitive with other, larger markets in this regard.

"Business owners are starting to realize that when you employ women, you are more diversified, you have greater success, your profits increase and you have greater employee retention when you take care of women," said Waggoner.

She spoke at Fort Sill's celebration of Women's History Month on Thursday. In his introduction of the speaker, Col. Lee T. Overby, commander of 434th Field Artillery (FA) Brigade, called the Oklahoma Women's Coalition the state's leading advocacy organization for women and girls. It is a nonpartisan statewide nonprofit whose mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through education and advocacy. The coalition accomplishes this by networking, developing women and girls as leaders to run for office, initiating and supporting legislation, and raising awareness of issues that help support the overall well-being and life worth of women and girls.

Overby said he considers Waggoner another trailblazer in the fight for women's issues here in Oklahoma.